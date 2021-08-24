Left Menu

Soccer-Lamela's last-gasp goal gives Sevilla win at Getafe

Erik Lamela continued his flying start to life with Sevilla, striking a last-minute winner for the Andalusians to give them a 1-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga on Monday. However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time Lamela, who scored twice last weekend on his debut, hit the winner after fellow substitute Rafa Mir's shot cannoned back off the post. Sevilla visit Elche next Saturday, while Getafe travel to Barcelona on Sunday.

Erik Lamela continued his flying start to life with Sevilla, striking a last-minute winner for the Andalusians to give them a 1-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga on Monday. A dull encounter sparked into life when Sevilla's Oussama Idrissi had the game's first effort on target after 70 minutes, and it was one way traffic from then on.

Defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos went close shortly afterwards before Youssef En-Nesyri saw a goal chalked out with eight minutes remaining as it seemed the spoils would be shared. However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time Lamela, who scored twice last weekend on his debut, hit the winner after fellow substitute Rafa Mir's shot cannoned back off the post.

Sevilla visit Elche next Saturday, while Getafe travel to Barcelona on Sunday.

