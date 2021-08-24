Soccer-Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start

Left Menu

Brahim Diaz's early goal was enough to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday. Close-season Milan signing Olivier Giroud did have two late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz's strike proved to be enough for Stefano Pioli's side.

Reuters | Genoa | Updated: 24-08-2021 02:23 IST
Brahim Diaz's early goal was enough to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday. The visitors got their campaign up and running quickly in Genoa after Diaz, who rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid for the next two seasons, squeezed the ball home after nine minutes to break the deadlock.

Both sides more chances in the first half, with new Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan making several fine stops to preserve his side's lead, although the pace slowed as the match wore on. Close-season Milan signing Olivier Giroud did have two late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz's strike proved to be enough for Stefano Pioli's side.

