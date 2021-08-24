Left Menu

Soccer-Antonio double helps West Ham sink 10-man Leicester

But Antonio made it 3-1 in the 80th when he took a Declan Rice cross in his stride and buried a low shot after turning Soyuncu before putting the icing on the cake four minutes later with his 49th Premier League strike for the Hammers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 02:39 IST
Michail Antonio became West Ham United's all-time Premier League top scorer after netting twice to help secure a resounding 4-1 home win on Monday over Leicester City, who had Ayoze Perez sent off late in the first half. Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for the Hammers, who made it two wins out of two and went top of the table on goals scored after a superb performance in a cracking atmosphere at the London stadium.

Fornals fired the hosts ahead in the 26th minute as he started and finished a flowing move by steering Benrahma's low cross into the net before Perez was shown a red card in the 40th for stamping on the Spaniard as they tussled for the ball. West Ham continued to dominate and Benrahma doubled their advantage in the 56th with a simple finish into an unguarded net after Antonio intercepted Caglar Soyuncu'a back pass and squared the ball to the Algerian forward.

Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back for Leicester in the 69th minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and stabbed it past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from 10 metres. But Antonio made it 3-1 in the 80th when he took a Declan Rice cross in his stride and buried a low shot after turning Soyuncu before putting the icing on the cake four minutes later with his 49th Premier League strike for the Hammers.

