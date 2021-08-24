Left Menu

Rugby-Foster to coach All Blacks through 2023 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 05:51 IST
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has been reappointed through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday. NZR CEO Mark Robinson said he and the NZR board said Foster could now plan for next year and beyond with certainty.

"Ian has faced extraordinary times since he was first appointed, with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the numerous challenges it has thrown up, and he's shown remarkable composure and resolve to lead incredibly well through it all," Robinson said in a media release. NZR said it had also started work on contracting the rest of Foster's coaching staff and management team.

