Left Menu

Soccer-Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil

The draw means Atletico failed to win for the first time in 10 league matches but they remain top with 38 points from 17 games, six ahead of second-placed Palmeiras. Fluminense are in 16th place in the 20-team table, one place above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-08-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 06:34 IST
Soccer-Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A late goal from Eduardo Sasha preserved Atletico Mineiro's 10-game unbeaten run in the Brazilian league as the visitors drew 1-1 with Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Fred put Fluminense ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes but Sasha knocked the ball in off the post with six minutes remaining to salvage a point.

Fred's goal was his 154th in the Brazilian top tier and takes him second level in the all-time rankings alongside Romario and behind Vasco da Gama's Roberto Dinamite. The draw means Atletico failed to win for the first time in 10 league matches but they remain top with 38 points from 17 games, six ahead of second-placed Palmeiras.

Fluminense are in 16th place in the 20-team table, one place above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021