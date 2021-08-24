Left Menu

I'm sure she will bring Olympics medal, says Shaili's ex-coach after she clinches silver at World Athletics U20 C'ship

After Shaili Singh bagged a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, her former coach Arjun Singh said that the athlete is talented and capable, and expressed hope that she will bring an Olympics medal for the country.

ANI | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 09:25 IST
I'm sure she will bring Olympics medal, says Shaili's ex-coach after she clinches silver at World Athletics U20 C'ship
Shaili Singh's ex-coach Arjun Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Shaili Singh bagged a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, her former coach Arjun Singh said that the athlete is talented and capable and she will bring an Olympics medal for the country. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh, who is also Jhansi District Athletic Secretary, said that he had recommended Shaili Singh for Anju Bobby Geroge's long jump academy in 2016 as he was impressed with her talent.

"Shaili had shown talent at an early age. When she came to my academy in 2015, I knew that she was very capable and recommended her for Anju Bobby Geroge's long jump academy in 2016," said Shaili's ex-coach. Singh further stated that Shaili had already qualified for Junior World Athletic Championships in 2018 by creating a record in National U16 Championship in Visakhapatnam but the tournament got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She again created a record during 2021 national trials in Patiala. And it is such a great feat that she broke all the records of her coach Bobby George. To us, this silver medal is equivalent to a gold medal. I am sure this girl will get us a medal in the Olympics and make Jhansi and India proud," he added. Singh also said that though Shaili jumped 6.59 metres in the final event and lost the gold medal by one centimetre, she has already jumped 6.80 metres during practice and has a lot of potential.

Shaili's family was also tickled pink with her achievement. "She has won a silver medal. We wish she wins a gold medal too. The whole village is congratulating us and everyone is celebrating her win," said Shaili's uncle. "She had always been interested in sports since childhood. I feel very happy about her achievement," said Meera Devi, Shaili's grandmother.

Shaili Singh clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. Shaili jumped 6.59m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to bag the silver while Sweden's Maja Askag won gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine's Mariia Horielova managed to settle with bronze by recording 6.50m.

This was India's third medal in the showpiece event having already won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday and silver by Amit Khatri in the 10,000m racewalking event on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021