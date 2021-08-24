Left Menu

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 24-08-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 09:47 IST
Considering Afghanistan players' mental health, series against Pakistan postponed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely due to logistical issues and keeping in mind the mental health of the players following the Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation.

Afghanistan was supposed to host Pakistan in Sri Lanka from September 3 but on Monday both the ACB and PCB mutually agreed to host the series in Pakistan.

However, later in the day, ACB came to the conclusion that it was best to put the series on hold with its players not getting enough time to prepare due to the regime change in the country. The flight operations have also been suspended at Kabul airport.

''Due to the overall conditions including the mental health of the players, we had to postpone the series,'' ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari told PTI.

Shinwari had earlier said that he doesn't expect cricket to face any issues under Taliban rule as it has ''always supported the game''.

Both the boards will try to reschedule the series for 2022.

''We have worked very closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022.

''The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both the sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023,'' said PCB Director International Zakir Khan in a statement.

