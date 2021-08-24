Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants; Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants

Advertisement

The Cleveland Browns edged the visiting New York Giants 17-13 in a fairly even matchup Sunday afternoon. Both teams rested most of their starters, with the Giants' offensive line the only secure first-team players to play in the game. The Browns totaled 370 yards and 24 first downs, while the Giants had 308 and 18, respectively.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. He was 31. The Boston Globe reported Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning at his home in Milton, Mass., but a cause of death was not immediately available.

The Paralympics-'The world is behind you', Bayern's Davies tells refugee athletes

Bayern Munich's Canadian defender Alphonso Davies sent a message of support to the Refugee Paralympic Team on Monday, describing them as the "world's most courageous sports team" ahead of the Paralympic Games which kick off in Tokyo on Tuesday. Davies was once a refugee, born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada. He joined Bayern in 2018 and played a key role in the side that won the Champions League in 2020.

Rugby-Foster to coach All Blacks through 2023 World Cup

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has been reappointed through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after guiding the All Blacks to victory over Australia in the Bledisloe Cup. The contract extension quashes media speculation over Foster's future in the wake of an underwhelming first season in charge in 2020 when the All Blacks managed three wins from six tests.

Soccer-Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction

Want a Brazil jersey owned by Pele? An All Blacks shirt signed by Dan Carter? A New York Yankees photo autographed by Derek Jeter? David Beckham's AC Milan shirt? Those items, plus others from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, are among 229 that will be up for sale next month at an auction organized by Pele for the foundation he created in 2018 to help underprivileged children.

Golf-Team Europe picks three rookies in Solheim title defence

Captain Catriona Matthew selected a trio of Solheim Cup rookies for Team Europe as they mount their title defense against world number one Nelly Korda and the favorites the United States at the biennial tournament at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Newcomers Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who finished fifth on Sunday at the women's British Open, Ireland's Leona Maguire, and Finland's Matilda Castren were among Matthew's six selections.

MLB roundup: Yankees win 10th straight, snap Braves' win streak

Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled, and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 decision over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended. It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985.

Ex-El Salvador soccer chief pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe

The former president of El Salvador's soccer federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a global soccer corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches. Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol (FESFUT), or the Salvadoran Football Federation, entered his plea through a translator before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

Tennis-U.S. Open to offer record overall purse, winners' payout down

The U.S. Open will offer total prize money of $57.5 million this year, eclipsing the record payout of $57.2 million set in 2019, tournament organizers said on Monday. The event was held without spectators last year, with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) lowering the prize money to $53.4 million due to lost revenue.

Tennis-Djokovic U.S. Open favourite but let's see, says in-form Zverev

Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning streak into the U.S. Open after adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday but still rates Novak Djokovic as favorite to take the title at Flushing Meadow. The German world number four defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour in Cincinnati to win his second Masters 1000 tournament of the season and fourth title in all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)