ATP Rankings: Alexander Zverev moves to No. 4 after Cincinnati win

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has moved to ATP ranking 4 in the world after winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST
Alexander Zverev (Photo: Twitter/Western & Southern Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has moved to ATP ranking 4 in the world after winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Zverev got past Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 to lift his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday and become the first German champion in Cincinnati since Boris Becker in 1985. The World No. 5 captured his fourth tour-level trophy of the season having already won gold in Olympic singles in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old has now risen one spot to No. 4 in the ATP Rankings, as per ATPTour.com. Notably, he had never won a match in his six previous appearances in Cincinnati but this time around he dropped just one set in the tournament. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada climbed two places to his joint career-high No. 15. He reached the quarter-finals in Cincinnati. It was the first time this season that the 21-year-old had reached the last eight at a Masters 1000 tournament.

The 30-year-old, Grigor Dimitrov returned to the Top 20, jumping three spots to No. 18 after he snapped a three-match losing streak to reach the third round in Ohio. (ANI)

