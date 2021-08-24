FC Bengaluru United to make debut at Durand Cup

FC Bengaluru United is set to make its debut at the prestigious Durand Cup after being invited to compete in the tournament, scheduled to be played in Kolkata from September 5 to October 3.

Bengaluru United is one of the sixteen teams invited to play in Asia's oldest football competition, which is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''It's a great honour for FC Bengaluru United to be invited to participate in the Durand Cup and we couldn't be more delighted,'' said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United in a media release. ''The Durand Cup is a marquee event in the Indian footballing calendar, and we are proud to be part of it. It is also a testimony to the growing potential of FC Bengaluru United. ''We have been on the ascendancy over the last three years and being part of such a prestigious tournament can only help propel us forward on our growth journey.'' Bengaluru United are in Group A along with tough opponents Mohammedan Sporting Club, Central Reserve Police Force Football Club and Indian Air Force.

The I-League 2nd Division side displayed stellar form in domestic competitions earlier this year, which saw them being crowned BDFA Super Division Champions. ''We are prepared to bring through strong performances to merit our inclusion,'' said Richard Hood, Head Coach, FC Bengaluru United. ''As professionals we constantly seek opportunities to compete at the highest levels possible and in the short history of our club this presents a big platform to everyone involved, especially the players out on the pitch to fulfil the ambitions of United.'' The sixteen teams in the Durand Cup include five clubs from the ISL, six clubs from the Indian Armed Forces, three clubs from the I-League and two clubs from the I-League 2nd Division.

