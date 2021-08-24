SA welcomes back SA under 20 athletics team

Left Menu

Team SA was able to finish sixth out of 100 participating countries after a hard-fought and thrilling encounter across most codes, therefore amassing nine medals, including breaking the men's U20 4x100m relay world record.

“My appreciation as well goes out to Athletics South Africa for ensuring that they were able to send a tailor-made team of not more than 50 athletes and for bringing home nine medals including breaking the world record,” Mthethwa said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has joined the nation in welcoming back the South Africa Under 20 athletics team from their excellent performance at the Under 20 World Athletics Championship which was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Team SA was able to finish sixth out of 100 participating countries after a hard-fought and thrilling encounter across most codes, therefore amassing nine medals, including breaking the men's U20 4x100m relay world record.

The relay team comprising Benjamin Richardson, Sinesipho Dambile, Mihlali Xhotyeni and Letlhogonolo Moleyane finished at 38.51, followed by both Jamaica (38.61) and Poland (38.90).

The rest of amassed medals were as follows:

Gold: Mire Reinstorf (pole vault women), Mine De Klerk (discus women).

Silver: Benjamin Richardson (100m sprint), Mine De Klerk (discus women).

Bronze: Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault), Dane Roets (shot put), Matt Nortje (400m), Sinesipho Dambile (200m).

"Congratulations to the U20 athletics team, under the guidance of Athletics South Africa. Our appreciation goes out to all of them for making the nation proud and flying the South African flag with such distinction," Minister Mthethwa said upon hearing the success story of the U20 athletics team.

"My appreciation as well goes out to Athletics South Africa for ensuring that they were able to send a tailor-made team of not more than 50 athletes and for bringing home nine medals including breaking the world record," Mthethwa said.

The national team landed at the OR Tambo Airport on Monday afternoon.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

