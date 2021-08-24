Left Menu

Cricket-India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley test v England

India captain Virat Kohli said that he didn't want to break up a winning team but is tempted by the look of the Headingley pitch to play off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the third test against England starting on Wednesday.

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:41 IST
Cricket-India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley test v England
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India captain Virat Kohli said that he didn't want to break up a winning team but is tempted by the look of the Headingley pitch to play off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the third test against England starting on Wednesday. Recognising the limited role of a spinner in a seam-dominated series, India picked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin, currently the second-ranked test bowler, in the first two matches.

Jadeja, a left-arm spinner, is yet to pick up a wicket but contributed a couple of useful cameos with the bat to help India go 1-0 up by winning the second match at Lord's. "As far as Ashwin's playing is concerned, we're quite surprised to see the pitch," Kohli told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

"I thought there'll be more grass on the pitch and it'll be more spicy and lively, but it wasn't the case. So, yeah, anything is possible. "We always name our 12 and then on the day, we have a look at the pitch and what it could become on day three, day four and accordingly we will go in with the right combination."

Kohli said barring injuries in the playing XI, he always preferred retaining a winning team. "You don't want to disturb or interrupt a winning combination, especially when the team has achieved such an incredible win in the second test and are even more excited to take the field again."

The India captain was particularly pleased with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who gave their team strong starts in both the matches. "We hope that they continue in the same manner because the opening partnership in overseas conditions is so crucial to set up the right platform, from where the team can build on," he said.

"That's something they provided us in both the tests and hence we were in a winning position in the first game, and we ended up winning the second game after being put in."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021