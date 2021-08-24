Left Menu

Andy Robertson commits with Liverpool FC by signing new long-term contract

Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:03 IST
Andy Robertson commits with Liverpool FC by signing new long-term contract
Andy Robertson (Photo: Twitter/Andy Robertson). Image Credit: ANI
Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. Since joining the Reds from Hull City in the summer of 2017, Robertson has established himself as a core member of Jurgen Klopp's champion side which has won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The 27-year-old has made 177 appearances for the club to date and was appointed captain of Scotland in September 2018. He becomes the fifth member of Klopp's squad to commit his future to Liverpool in recent weeks, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk. The left-back finalised the deal at the AXA Training Centre and spoke of his delight at doing so. "Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it's no secret that I'm happy at this club," Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it's always a happy time for me, for my family. We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing." The left-back missed Liverpool's opening two games of the Premier League season due to ankle ligament damage but was back in the matchday squad as an unused substitute for last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley. And he expects to be available for the upcoming clash with Chelsea at Anfield. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

