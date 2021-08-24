Left Menu

Soccer-Schick to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers v Belarus, Belgium

In Group E, the Czechs have four points from three matches and sit second behind Belgium. 2 at home and then travel to Belgium on Sept.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:32 IST
The Czech national team will miss its star striker Patrik Schick in two World Cup qualifiers in September as the Euro 2020 joint top-scorer serves a ban for a red card. Schick, 25, who tied with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at five goals at the Euro 2020, was sent off during a March qualifier which the Czechs lost 0-1 to Wales.

Other players from the squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Euros will be missing due to injury, including Legia Warsaw forward Tomas Pekhart and Slavia Praha midfielder Lukas Masopust, manager Jaroslav Silhavy said on Tuesday. In Group E, the Czechs have four points from three matches and sit second behind Belgium. They face Belarus on Sept. 2 at home and then travel to Belgium on Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

