Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta

Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about 26 million euros, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season. The 29-year-old, who has 13 caps for Italy, spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa, respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:17 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian right back Davide Zappacosta has made a permanent switch from Chelsea to Atalanta, the two clubs said on Tuesday, with Italian media reporting the Serie A side paid a transfer fee of 10 million euros ($12 million). Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about 26 million euros, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season.

The 29-year-old, who has 13 caps for Italy, spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa, respectively. "The Italian defender heads back to the club where he first played Serie A football, ending his four-year Chelsea career," the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/08/24/zappacosta-joins-atalanta.

Atalanta beat Torino in the opening game of the season over the weekend and host Bologna on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8514 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021