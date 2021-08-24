The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PREVIEW High-flying India eyeing unassailable series lead and a big knock from Kohli Leeds, Aug 24 (PTI) A supremely confident India will look to tighten the noose around a struggling England and captain Virat Kohli will be expected to overcome his prolonged lean patch when the third Test of the five-match series begins here on Wednesday. SPO-PARALYMPICS-LD OPENING CEREMONY We have wings: Tokyo Paralympics start with glittering and fitting opening ceremony (Eds: Adds details and quotes) Tokyo, Aug 24 (PTI) In manner most fitting, the Tokyo Paralympics began here on Tuesday with the central theme of 'We Have Wings' in a colourful opening ceremony, depicting the para athletes' endeavour to fly high in the face of unimaginable adversities.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-ENG-CONDITIONS You need to keep ego in pocket while batting in England: Kohli Leeds, Aug 24 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday asserted that his team is capable of beating even a full-strength England in their own backyard but said it is prudent to keep one's ego in pocket while batting in the tough English conditions.

SPO-CRI-IND KOHLI Siraj knows he can get anyone out at any stage, not surprised by his growth: Kohli Leeds, Aug 24 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise is hardly a surprise for India skipper Virat Kohli who says the pacer's confidence has now risen to a level where he believes that he can get any batsman out at any point of the game. SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-TEAMS Meghna, Renuka earn maiden India call-ups as BCCI names women's squads for Australia tour New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Seam bowlers Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh Thakur were handed maiden India call-ups, while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned as the BCCI on Tuesday announced the women's teams for the upcoming one-off Test and limited over series against Australia.

SPO-HOCK-PRASAD-AWARD I am overwhelmed: Vivek Sagar Prasad on being nominated for same FIH honour again New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad says it feels surreal to be nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year award for the second time in his career, having already claimed the honour in the 2019-20 season.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-ATKMB ATKMB qualify for knockouts of AFC Cup after 1-1 draw with Bashundhara Kings Male (Maldives), Aug 24 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup following a 1-1 stalemate with Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings in a Group D match here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-CHANDRASEKHAR-DEATH Olympian and 1962 Asiad winner Chandrasekhar dies Kochi, Aug 24 (PTI) Former India footballer and Olympian O Chandrasekhar, who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 1962 Asian Games, died on Tuesday at his residence here, family sources said.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ANDERSON Felt like he wasn't trying to get me out: Anderson on Bumrah's barrage of bouncers Leeds, Aug 24 (PTI) Senior England pacer James Anderson has hinted that Jasprit Bumrah was not trying to get him out during the Lord's Test in which the Indian fast bowler rattled him with a barrage of bouncers.

SPO-CRI-ECB-BONUS ECB senior executives set to share 2.1 million pound after cutting jobs London, Aug 24 (PTI) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison is among a group of executives who are set to share a projected 2.1 million pound bonus after cutting 62 jobs last year due to the financial loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-PARALYMPICS-IND-FLAGBEARER Mariyappan withdrawn as India's Paralympic flag-bearer after coming in contact of COVID positive person Tokyo, Aug 24 (PTI) High-jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was on Tuesday replaced by shot-putter Tek Chand as India's flag-bearer for the Paralympics opening ceremony here this evening after coming in close contact of a COVID positive person during his flight to Tokyo.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Four Indians enter semifinals of Asian Youth boxing New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Four Indian boxers entered the semifinals of the Asian Youth boxing championships being held in Dubai after a day of mixed results for the country.

SPO-GOLF-IND-LAHIRI Anirban Lahiri finishes T-56th at Northern Trust, bows out of Play-offs New Jersey (Aug 24), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a modest one-under 70 in the final round to sign off tied-56th at the Northern Trust tournament, ending his hopes of qualifying for this week's FedExCup Playoffs.

SPO-CRI-AFGHANISTAN-SERIES Considering Afghanistan players' mental health, series against Pakistan postponed Kabul, Aug 24 (PTI) Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely due to logistical issues and keeping in mind the mental health of the players following Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation.

