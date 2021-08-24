Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB

England, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions led by Heather Knight, are scheduled to play two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals between Oct. 10-22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PCB said they were also scheduling a four-team domestic ODI tournament in September to give the players enough match practice before the women's World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:00 IST
The England women's cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for the first time ever in October to play five limited over internationals, Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. England, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions led by Heather Knight, are scheduled to play two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals between Oct. 10-22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The PCB said they were also scheduling a four-team domestic ODI tournament in September to give the players enough match practice before the women's World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year. "We have not only planned quality-based competitive domestic tournaments, but also a major team such as England Women, will also be touring the country for the first ever time," Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson women's selection committee said https://www.pcb.com.pk/press-release-detail/pcb-announces-2021-22-women-s-cricket-season.html.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could only organise a T20 event in Rawalpindi last season. But this year we are scheduled to hold both One-Day and T20 events, including the addition of an Under-19 T20 tournament into our domestic calendar." The PCB added they were in talks with another International Cricket Council (ICC) member for an ODI women's series before the team departs for Zimbabwe.

