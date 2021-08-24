PCA to change 'outdated' system of paying compensation to counties by English IPL players

The Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) is trying to bring a change in the ''outdated'' system which forces England cricketers without central contracts to pay a proportion of their annual salary to their counties for missing games due to the Indian Premier League.

As per the system, English cricketers without central contracts have to pay 1 per cent of their annual salary to their counties for the first 21 days that they miss due to their IPL engagement and then a further 0.7% for subsequent days.

''There was a formula put in place back in 2010 of deductions from county salaries for those taking part in the IPL,'' Daryl Mitchell, the PCA's director of cricket operations, told ESPNcricinfo. ''We've had requests from members about it and we feel as though it needs updating, and that there need to be conversations around what that formula looks like.'' Sam Billings (Kent/Delhi Capitals), Chris Jordan (Sussex/Punjab Kings), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire/Rajasthan Royals) and Dawid Malan (Yorkshire/Punjab Kings) are the four England players without central contracts who were affected earlier this year before COVID-19 forced the postponement of the IPL in April.

Tom Banton and Harry Gurney too have been in a similar position in recent seasons. ''I think everyone would agree that the cricketing world has changed substantially since 2010 and clearly England's stance with regards to player playing in the IPL has changed,'' said Mitchell, who chairs the newly-formed advocacy group.

''In 2010, it was almost a preventative measure to try and discourage as many players as possible from going to the IPL; now, the ECB are encouraging English players to go and experience that tournament because of the benefits gained from playing in it.'' Players also need to reimburse their counties on a pro rata basis for competing in the Hundred. So the amount ends up being more than half of their annual salary for those involved in the IPL as well.

''It's a significant chunk and in our view, it's too high,'' Mitchell said. ''We absolutely believe that the counties need compensating and we're not getting away from the fact that players are spending time away - there does need to be some compensation when counties are missing their players for that window. We're just saying that it needs to be reviewed and looked at - it's outdated and needs changing.'' PTI ATK AT

