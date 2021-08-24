Sports News Roundup: Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies; Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. He was 31. The Boston Globe reported Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning at his home in Milton, Mass., but a cause of death was not immediately available.

Paralympics-'The world is behind you', Bayern's Davies tells refugee athletes

Bayern Munich's Canadian defender Alphonso Davies sent a message of support to the Refugee Paralympic Team on Monday, describing them as the "world's most courageous sports team" ahead of the Paralympic Games which kick off in Tokyo on Tuesday. Davies was once a refugee, born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada. He joined Bayern in 2018 and played a key role in the side that won the Champions League in 2020.

Rugby-Foster to coach All Blacks through 2023 World Cup

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has been reappointed through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after guiding the All Blacks to victory over Australia in the Bledisloe Cup. The contract extension quashes media speculation over Foster's future in the wake of an underwhelming first season in charge in 2020, when the All Blacks managed three wins from six tests.

Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis

The 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on Tuesday as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system. The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/organisers-say-situation-very-difficult-hospitals-stretched-by-covid-cases-2021-08-20 as Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug. 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity.

Soccer-Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction

Want a Brazil jersey owned by Pele? An All Blacks shirt signed by Dan Carter? A New York Yankees photo autographed by Derek Jeter? David Beckham's AC Milan shirt? Those items, plus others from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, are among 229 that will be up for sale next month at an auction organised by Pele for the foundation he created in 2018 to help underprivileged children.

MLB roundup: Yankees win 10th straight, snap Braves' win streak

Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 decision over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended. It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985.

Ex-El Salvador soccer chief pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe

The former president of El Salvador's soccer federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a global soccer corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches. Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol (FESFUT), or the Salvadoran Football Federation, entered his plea through a translator before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President's Award

The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President's Award, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/denmarks-eriksen-given-cpr-during-euro-2020-clash-2021-06-12 on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital.

Tennis-U.S. Open to offer record overall purse, winners' payout down

The U.S. Open will offer total prize money of $57.5 million this year, eclipsing the record payout of $57.2 million set in 2019, tournament organisers said on Monday. The event was held without spectators last year, with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) lowering the prize money to $53.4 million due to lost revenue.

Motor racing-Formula One announces new award for overtaking

Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop.

