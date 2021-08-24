Soccer-Premier League won't release players for internationals in red list countries

Premier League clubs will not release players called up for international duty if they are playing matches in a country on the UK's red list to prevent them from having to quarantine on their return to England, the league said on Tuesday.

"Extensive discussions have taken place with both the FA and the government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2231483/?sf248863027=1.

