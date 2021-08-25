Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers confirm positive COVID tests ahead of Celtic clash

Rangers have received positive COVID-19 tests in their latest round of testing, the Scottish champions said on Tuesday, days before their weekend clash against Celtic. They travel to Armenia to take on Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday holding a 1-0 lead before facing Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox three days later.

They travel to Armenia to take on Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday holding a 1-0 lead before facing Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox three days later. "Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests. Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with 'close contacts'," said the club in a statement https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/club-statement-240821/1kDDUU2uVg8I6zNAGBjtMW.

The club did not name the players or staff that had been infected. "We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so," the statement added.

Rangers, who beat Ross County 4-2 last week, have six points from their three league games so far this season.

