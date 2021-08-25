Soccer-Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe - L'Equipe

Left Menu

Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro ($188.11 million) bid for Paris St Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from either club. L'Equipe said PSG's position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep 22-year-old Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-08-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 02:10 IST
