Soccer-Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

Real Madrid's Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023. ($1 = 0.8507 euros)

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-08-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 04:32 IST
Real Madrid's Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. No financial details were given in Real's statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/24/valverde-signs-contract-renewal-until-2027 but media reports said the 23-year-old's new contract contained a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) release clause.

Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016. He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.

($1 = 0.8507 euros)

