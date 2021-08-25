Left Menu

Soccer-Wales' Ramsey could miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss next month's World Cup qualifying games after his club Juventus said he had sustained a thigh injury in their Serie A opener last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 08:59 IST
Soccer-Wales' Ramsey could miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss next month's World Cup qualifying games after his club Juventus said he had sustained a thigh injury in their Serie A opener last weekend. The 30-year-old played 59 minutes in Sunday's league game at Udinese before getting injured and being substituted in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wales coach Rob Page named Ramsey in his 27-man squad for their upcoming triple-header -- a friendly against Finland on Sept. 1, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (Sept. 5) and Estonia (Sept. 8). "Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/medical-update-on-aaron-ramsey.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define his recovery time." Juventus, who finished runners-up to Serie A champions Inter Milan last season, will host Empoli on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021