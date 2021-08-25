WI vs Pak: Sensational Shaheen powers Pakistan to 109-run win in Jamaica

A career-best bowling performance by Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan win the second Jamaica Test and draw the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies. The hosts were dismissed for 219 on day five at the Sabina Park, Kingston on Tuesday. Claiming career-best match figures of 10/94, Shaheen Afridi took four wickets on the final day, leaving the hosts 109 runs short. Nauman Ali (3/52) and Hasan Ali (2/37) were miserly at the other end, as a number of West Indian players failed to capitalise on their innings starts.

Beginning the day at 1/49, Alzarri Joseph (17) was the first player dismissed in Shaheen's charge, caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as the left-armer found the top-edge of the nightwatchman's bat. Nkrumah Bonner fell less than four overs later to Hasan Ali, adjudged lbw after a successful review by the fielding team. The West Indies' chances of salvaging anything from the match took another blow thanks to a fine piece of Imran Butt slip-fielding, taking a low catch to dismiss Roston Chase for a duck, Hasan's second scalp.

Advertisement

In trouble at 73/4, Jermaine Blackwood joined opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and provided some respite, tacking the score to three figures. However, the left-arm orthodox of Nauman was the partnership's undoing, as a turning and bouncing delivery forced a Blackwood edge. Rizwan claimed his second catch behind the stumps, and Pakistan were five wickets away from levelling the series. Brathwaite continued to grind, though it was perhaps a lapse in concentration in his four-hour stay at the crease that cost him his wicket, cutting a Nauman delivery to Fawad Alam at point for 39.

Afridi again struck to dismiss Kyle Mayers for 32, though Pakistan faced a new threat to deny them victory in the form of rain. A light shower forced an early call for tea with three wickets still to take, and it spurred a West Indian side who still had Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva at the crease. Momentum looked to have swung back in the hosts' favour as Pakistan looked desperate for a scalp, though the spin of Nauman broke the match open, beating Holder in the flight for the all-rounder to spoon a catch to short cover for 47. Afridi returned, and after trapping Kemar Roach in front for 7, dismissed da Silva for 15 to finish the job for the tourists.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 302/9d and 176/6d (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33; Alzarri Joseph 2-24); West Indies 150 and 219 (Jason Holder 47; Kraigg Brathwaite 39) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)