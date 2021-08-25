Left Menu

Soccer-Scotland coach Clarke extends stay until Euro 2024

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has agreed a contract extension to lead the team through to the European Championship in 2024, the country's soccer governing body said. "I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team." Scotland are aiming to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer-Scotland coach Clarke extends stay until Euro 2024

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has agreed a contract extension to lead the team through to the European Championship in 2024, the country's soccer governing body said. Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020, the country's first appearance at the tournament since 1996. Under him, Scotland drew one match and lost two as they failed to advance from the group stage.

"Being involved in Euro 2020 has given us all an added determination to return to a major tournament again as quickly as possible," Clarke said in a statement on Tuesday. "I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team."

Scotland are aiming to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They are due to face Denmark away in the first of their three qualifiers on Sept. 1, followed by a home game against Moldova three days later and a trip to Austria on Sept. 7.

