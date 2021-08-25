Sports News Roundup: Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies; Soccer - European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. He was 31. The Boston Globe reported Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning at his home in Milton, Mass., but a cause of death was not immediately available.

Soccer - European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers

European clubs have accused world soccer's governing body FIFA of abusing its regulatory function in a growing row over the extended-release of players for World Cup qualifiers in September and October. The Premier League and Spain's LaLiga both said they backed clubs refusing to make players available for matches in South America.

U.S. Open prize money rises to record $57.5M

Players at the 2021 U.S. Open will compete for a record $57.5 million in prize money and compensation when the tournament begins Monday. The USTA, ATP, and WTA agreed to the prize structure, which actually decreases the winnings of the men's and women's singles champions from $3 million to $2.5 million and the runners-up to $1.25 million.

Former football star Herschel Walker launches U.S. Senate bid

Retired football star Herschel Walker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, as Republicans try to win back one of the two seats they lost in the January runoff elections. Walker filed the documentation with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the November 2022 election.

MLB roundup: Yankees win 10th straight, snap Braves' win streak

Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled, and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 decision over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended. It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985.

Ex-El Salvador soccer chief pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe

The former president of El Salvador's soccer federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a global soccer corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches. Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol (FESFUT), or the Salvadoran Football Federation, entered his plea through a translator before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President's Award

The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President's Award, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital.

Tennis - USTA announces slate of mental health resources ahead of U.S. Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a mental health initiative for players on Tuesday, with the main draw of the U.S. Open kicking off next week. Competitors at Flushing Meadows will have access to the tournament's "comprehensive medical services program," which will include access to mental health providers and "quiet rooms" on-site, the USTA said in a written statement.

Motor racing-Formula One announces new award for overtaking

Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop.

Soccer-FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, will receive $201 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption within world soccer.

