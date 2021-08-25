COVID-19: Indian women's cricket team's schedule for Australia could be altered

Left Menu

25-08-2021
The Indian women cricket team's schedule for the upcoming tour of Australia could be altered due to the border restriction and COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, according to a media report.

India and Australia are set to battle it out across all three formats from next month.

The schedule includes three One-Day Internationals, as many Twenty20 Internationals and a historic day-night Test match at the WACA Ground.

The series is slated to begin with the first ODI in Sydney on September 19, before moving to Melbourne and Perth.

''But the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne as well as state border closures make that unlikely,'' cricket.co.au reported.

''Cricket Australia is currently speaking with government authorities about how, where and when the seven games can be played.

''...an announcement expected shortly regarding changes to the seven-match schedule,'' the report added.

Cricket Australia had said it is monitoring the situation. ''Due to the current COVID challenges, Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the situation right across the country and will consider whether or not it needs to make any decisions regarding rescheduling or moving matches in due course,'' it said last week.

The Indian team is slated to leave for Australia on Sunday. All international arrivals have to undergo a two-week quarantine, according to the COVID-19 protocols in Australia.

Australian players from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria would also need to quarantine before the series if the matches are scheduled for another state.

Speaking last week, Australia skipper Meg Lanning said her players were ready to move at a moment's notice once the schedule is locked in.

''Things change very quickly these days. To be honest, every player within the squad is ready to move around at any point, we know how quickly things can change.

''At this stage, we're just planning on the schedule going ahead as it is and heading into a camp before that. But we also have got information that things could potentially change really quickly so we need to be ready for that,'' she added.

