Left Menu

Rugby league-St George Illawarra say Burgess under probe for alleged road incident

St George Illawarra Dragons-bound forward George Burgess is being investigated by the police and Australia's National Rugby League integrity unit over an alleged road incident, the club said on Wednesday. "St George Illawarra are aware of an alleged road incident involving 2022 recruit George Burgess," the club said in a statement https://www.dragons.com.au/news/2021/08/25/dragons-statement-george-burgess.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:03 IST
Rugby league-St George Illawarra say Burgess under probe for alleged road incident

St George Illawarra Dragons-bound forward George Burgess is being investigated by the police and Australia's National Rugby League integrity unit over an alleged road incident, the club said on Wednesday. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that during an incident on the New South Wales south coast, Burgess left his vehicle after he noticed he was being filmed by another person in a truck and took the phone off them.

England international Burgess signed a two-year deal with the Dragons earlier this month and is set to join the club for the 2022 season. "St George Illawarra are aware of an alleged road incident involving 2022 recruit George Burgess," the club said in a statement https://www.dragons.com.au/news/2021/08/25/dragons-statement-george-burgess. "The NRL integrity unit have been informed.

"As the police are currently investigating the matter, the Dragons will be making no further comment at this stage." Burgess could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 29-year-old's brother Sam, who enjoyed a high-profile career in the NRL, has had several scrapes with the law in Australia since he was forced into retirement in 2019 due to a chronic shoulder injury. He was fined more than A$1,000 ($724.50) in May but spared conviction after pleading guilty to drug driving in an unregistered car near Sydney. ($1 = 1.3803 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021