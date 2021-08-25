Cricket-Isolating Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica's CPL opener -media

Left Menu

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica Tallawahs' opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being forced to self-isolate following a COVID-19 case on his flight to St Kitts and Nevis, according to a media report.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:17 IST
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica Tallawahs' opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being forced to self-isolate following a COVID-19 case on his flight to St Kitts and Nevis, according to a media report. Brathwaite, who flew in from England - where he led Manchester Originals in the Hundred competition - said he had been told to isolate until further notice and was "in the dark" about the exact details, according to the ESPNCricinfo website https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/cpl-2021-carlos-brathwaite-isolating-after-covid-19-case-on-flight-from-uk-1274472.

Two-time champions Jamaica take on Saint Lucia Kings on Friday. "I haven't actually received anything official yet to know when day one is and how many days of quarantine, etc," the 33-year-old said.

"So yeah, I'm just skipping in my room and doing sit-ups and hoping to be at least physically ready to go if I can." Brathwaite said his COVID-19 tests had come back negative "as far as I know."

CPL organisers reported two positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while 255 arrivals were cleared to enter the tournament's bio-secure bubble. The two positive cases "were flagged with CPL while in-room quarantine was still taking place for those individuals," tournament director Michael Hall said.

"The tournament bubble remains intact," he added, without identifying the individuals who had tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

