2021 NFL MVP Odds: Who Will Win This Season?

The Most Valuable Player award is the most important individual prize of the NFL season. The distinction seems exclusive for quarterbacks nowadays, but that doesn't take the fun out of it.

The oddsmakers already put together the list of NFL MVP odds favorites. This article will attack which players are the best bets and place them at any trusted online sportsbook.

NFL MVP Odds

As I mentioned above, the award usually goes to the QBs. The last eight winners were quarterbacks, and the first 11 odds-on favorites for the 2021 season are quarterbacks as well.

Here are the odds to win the 2021 NFL MVP Award:

Patrick Mahomes +350

Aaron Rodgers +800

Josh Allen +900

Dak Prescott +1200

Matthew Stafford +1200

Tom Brady +1000

Justin Hebert +1400

Kyler Murray +1400

Lamar Jackson +1400

Russell Wilson +1400

Baker Mayfield +3300

Joe Burrow +5000

Matt Ryan +5000

Carson Wentz +5000

Deshaun Watson +5000

Ryan Tannehill +5000

Cam Newton +5000

Christian McCaffrey +5000

Derek Carr +5000

Derrick Henry +5000

Jalen Hurts +5000

Jameis Winston +5000

Sam Darnold +8000

Tua Tagovailoa +5000

Ben Roethlisberger +8000

Justin Fields +8000

Kirk Cousins +8000

Trevor Lawrence +8000

Alvin Kamara +8000

Daniel Jones +8000

Jared Goff +8000

Jimmy Garoppolo +8000

Zach Wilson +8000

Dalvin Cook +8000

Ryan Fitzpatrick +8000

Trey Lance +9000

Travis Kelce +15000

Andy Dalton +17500

Davante Adams +15000

DeAndre Hopkins +15000

Drew Lock +20000

Stefon Diggs +15000

Taysom Hill +15000

Teddy Bridgewater +20000

Tyreek Hill +15000

Michael Thomas +25000

Allen Robinson +15000

Julio Jones +15000

George Kittle +15000

Favorite Picks To Win 2021 MVP

The NFL's golden boy, Patrick Mahomes, is the favorite to win the NFL MVP for the second time in his career. He's +350, which makes him a clear favorite over the rest of the QBs.

Mahomes won the award in 2018 and ended up third in the MVP voting last year. He had a great season, but it wasn't enough to compare him to what Aaron Rodgers did with the Packers.

Nevertheless, nobody expects Mahomes to take a step back or anything of the sort. The Chiefs' offense should be just as unstoppable as it has been in recent years.

Mahomes will enjoy a stronger offensive line to put up insane numbers. He is one of the three QBs in NFL history to throw for 50 TDs in a season. With an extra game in 2021, he should reach that milestone once again.

Aaron Rodgers comes in second at +800. Rodgers won the award last season, but no QB has won back-to-back MVPs since Peyton Manning did it in 2008 and 2009.

The Packers' offense was one of the most efficient units in the league last season. I expect them to continue in the same way in 2021. However, Green Bay has been 13-3 in the previous two years, and a third straight season with the same quality of wins is hard to pull.

Rodgers is a good bet, but the Packers should take a small step backward this season, which might hurt his chances.

A good semi-longshot is Tom Brady at +1000. Sure, Brady is 44-years old, and an MVP of that age is unheard of, but Tom has beaten father time, time and time again.

Brady won Super Bowl MVP last season despite being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just one season, with no training camps or preseason games. He threw 40 touchdowns in 2020 despite all those setbacks.

In his second year, he should be a lot better with a loaded offense.

Betting On Who Will Win The 2021 MVP?

Betting who will win the MVP award is one of the most popular future bets every season. If you already have your favorite, remember to bet on the most trusted and reliable NFL sportsbooks.

To place the bet, you need to select a reliable sports betting site and sign-up. Once you have put your information, it's time to deposit. To bet and win real money with the MVP odds, you need to deposit real money.

After you deposit, claim your welcome bonus. Most trustworthy online sportsbooks have promotions for new players.

When the money hits your account, you can go to the NFL section inside the sportsbook and search for the 2021 NFL MVP Odds. There you will place your bet on Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, or any other player that is your favorite to win the award.

NFL MVP Odds Betting Strategies

Betting the NFL MVP award is not an exact science, but it's easy to see the type of players that win it every year.

As I mentioned before, it's all about the QBs, but not any QB. It must be someone who puts insane numbers, leads a fantastic offense, and simultaneously helps his team win games.

The winning part is crucial because the MVP award is attached to the success of the team. Your contribution is only valuable if your team is winning every weekend.

If a team doesn't win, but a player puts excellent numbers, he's more likely to be eligible for Offensive Player of the Year rather than MVP.

When betting the MVP, look for a QB with great numbers on a team that will have a solid chance to win the Super Bowl.

Conclusion

Before the NFL season starts or even during it, betting the NFL MVP award is a must. It's not only fun but can be profitable if you do your homework.

The odds will change in the middle of the season depending on how the teams and players perform. For example, Lamar Jackson was not in the conversation in 2019.

Yet, his momentum was so great in October and December that the voters had no other option but to concede he was the best during that season.

Either way, betting the MVP is a great way to make some cash with a future bet that pays well. Remember to only gamble at trustworthy sportsbooks.

