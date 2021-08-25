Sports News Roundup: Swimming-Relieved Rickard hopes doping ordeal can help other athletes; MLB roundup: Orioles' skid hits 19 with loss to Angels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-Relieved Rickard hopes doping ordeal can help other athletes

Former world champion swimmer Brenton Rickard expressed relief after Olympic authorities withdrew from a doping case against him, and said he hoped his ordeal would help fine-tune a testing system to better weed out innocent athletes from guilty ones. In a case that could have seen Australia stripped of Olympic medals for the first time, Rickard tested positive for Furosemide after a re-analysis of a sample he gave at the 2012 London Olympics found trace amounts of the banned diuretic and masking agent.

MLB roundup: Orioles' skid hits 19 with loss to Angels

Jo Adell delivered his second four-RBI game in a week to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a 14-8 win on Tuesday night and send the Baltimore Orioles to their 19th consecutive loss. It's the longest losing streak in the majors since the Kansas City Royals also dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Soccer - European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers

European clubs have accused world soccer's governing body FIFA of abusing its regulatory function in a growing row over the extended-release of players for World Cup qualifiers in September and October. The Premier League and Spain's LaLiga both said they backed clubs refusing to make players available for matches in South America.

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday. The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

U.S. Open prize money rises to record $57.5M

Players at the 2021 U.S. Open will compete for a record $57.5 million in prize money and compensation when the tournament begins Monday. The USTA, ATP, and WTA agreed to the prize structure, which actually decreases the winnings of the men's and women's singles champions from $3 million to $2.5 million and the runners-up to $1.25 million.

Former football star Herschel Walker launches U.S. Senate bid

Retired football star Herschel Walker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, as Republicans try to win back one of the two seats they lost in the January runoff elections. Walker filed the documentation with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the November 2022 election.

Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President's Award

The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President's Award, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital.

Tennis - USTA announces slate of mental health resources ahead of U.S. Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a mental health initiative for players on Tuesday, with the main draw of the U.S. Open kicking off next week. Competitors at Flushing Meadows will have access to the tournament's "comprehensive medical services program," which will include access to mental health providers and "quiet rooms" on-site, the USTA said in a written statement.

Motor racing-Formula One announces a new award for overtaking

Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop.

Soccer-FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, will receive $201 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption within world soccer.