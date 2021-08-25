Left Menu

Indian and England players exchanged verbal volleys at Lord's Long Room: Report

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:19 IST
India and England cricketers had an hostile exchange of words in the Lord's Long Room following on-field arguments on the third day of the second Test which the visitors won by 151 runs, a media report has claimed.

India had won in dramatic fashion, bowling out the hosts inside two sessions on the final day. ''The players were pictured arguing as they left the playing field but the rows carried on in the Long Room, which was packed with India officials, support staff and squad players, who gave their team a rousing reception as they walked inside,'' the 'Daily Telegraph' reported.

''Joe Root, who had just scored a brilliant unbeaten 180, and Virat Kohli are believed to have exchanged words on their way to the dressing rooms as the situation threatened to escalate before tempers cooled.'' Lord's Long Room is usually packed with MCC members and the two teams go their separate ways through different staircases to their dressing rooms. But due to COVID-19 restrictions last week, the Long Room was closed to members as was the players' dining room. ''It allowed the two sides to mingle more freely at the end of a day, making confrontation more likely in the event of a heated passage of play,'' the report added.

The third day witnessed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah unleashing a barrage of short-pitched delivers on England's number 11 batsman and premier fast bowler James Anderson. India skipper Virat Kohli had on Tuesday said that his side was provoked by England but did not divulge the words that were spoken.

''I cannot give you the details of the words that were spoken, I think it's for the cameras and the stump mics to pick that up for both teams. What is said on the field and what's done in the moment, gives you extra motivation.'' PTI AT PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

