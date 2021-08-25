Left Menu

India elect to bat in third Test, field an unchanged XI

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third cricket Test, here on Wednesday.

India, as Kohli had said, have gone into the game with an unchanged playing eleven that won the second match at the Lord's.

Kohli said Ravindra Jadeja will bowl a lot more in this game, looking at the dry nature of the surface. For England, Dawid Malan is back in the Test XI in place of Dom Sibley along with pacer Craig Overton, who replaced an injured Mark Wood.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj England: Joe Root (C), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

