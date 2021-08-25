Left Menu

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:49 IST
Kohli is a lovely, welcoming guy who is passionate about winning: Jamieson
New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli is intense and aggressive on the field but off it, he is nice and welcoming, according to his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate New Zealand pacer Kyle Jameison.

The lanky pacer said the Indian skipper is extremely passionate about winning.

''He is a lovely guy. I have played against him a couple of times and obviously, he is quite intense and quite fierce in the field. But off the park, he is so nice and welcoming,'' Jamieson said on 'Baz and Izzy Breakfast show' podcast on 'SENZ radio'.

''He just loves to win as well. He could be at it on the field and stuff, but he is just passionate about being there, about winning,'' he added.

The 26-year-old Jamieson was bought by RCB for a whopping 15 crore at the auction after making a huge impression in the international arena.

Jamieson said he is fortunate to be playing in a tournament like the IPL, adding that he missed out on the experience of traveling across India due to the lockdown.

''It's good to see how different guys work. We have got some good overseas players in our group. Pretty fortunate to be involved in a tournament like that.'' ''India was under lockdown when I was there. So we were pretty much in bubbles. I kind of missed out on that experience which is a shame. Hopefully, once this thing gets down, I can get back there and get a taste of what it's really like.'' The second leg of the T20 league, which was suspended in May due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India and multiple infections in the IPL bio-bubble, is scheduled to take place in UAE from September 19.

RCB is third on the table with 10 points from seven matches. They will begin their second leg against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

