Left Menu

Squash challenger: Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhishek Pradhan in final

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:14 IST
Squash challenger: Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhishek Pradhan in final
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI): Fifth-seeded Velavan Senthilkumar set up a final clash against No.6 seed Abhishek Pradhan in the men's event of the final of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger squash tournament at the ISA courts here on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar, a former Asian junior champion, continued his good form to score over fourth-seeded Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5 in 37 minutes.

He had on Tuesday, ousted No.2 seed Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile. Pradhan eased past Rahul Baitha (No.7 seed) in straight games to reach the summit clash.

In the women's section, the top two seeds -Sunanya Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna - will vie for the title on Thursday.

They outplayed their opponents Akshaya Sri and Aparajitha Balamurukan, respectively, in straight games in the semifinals.

Results: Semifinals: Women: Sunayna Kuruvilla (X1) beat Akshaya Sri 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna (X2) beat Aparajitha Balamurukan (X4) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6.

Men: Velavan Senthilkumar (X5) beat Abhishek Agarwal (X4) 11-8, 14-12, 11-5; Abhishek Pradhan (X6) beat Rahul Baitha (X7) 11-7, 11-3, 11-9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021