Tokyo Paralympics: Satyanarayana officially named India's para-athletics coach

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday announced that Satyanarayana has been chosen to represent the country as the para-athletics coach at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:24 IST
Satyanarayana named India's para-athletics coach. Image Credit: ANI
Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday announced that Satyanarayana has been chosen to represent the country as the para-athletics coach at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "We are glad to inform you that Satyanarayana has been nominated by the Paralympic Committee of India and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, to represent India as a Para Athletics Coach at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games held at Tokyo, Japan from August 24 to September 5," the PCI said in an official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian paddler Sonalben Manubhai Patel suffered a close defeat against China's Qian Li by 3-2 in her opening match of Group D in women's singles -- class 3 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 5 on Wednesday. World number 4 Qian Li defeated Sonalben in five sets by 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4) in 36 minutes. Sonalben Manubhai Patel will now be up against South Korea's Mi Gyu Lee on Thursday in her second Group D match.

The Indian started the match on the front foot as she took the first game 11-9. Li then came back very strongly as she dominated and won the second set by 11-3 in just five minutes. The third set was a marathon as Patel held her nerves against the Rio 2016 silver medalist to edge 17-15. The Chinese again shifted the momentum to her side as she forced the decider by winning the fourth game by 11-7. Qian gave no respite to Sonalben in the fifth set too, as she clinched the game by 11-4. Another Indian paddler Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in her opening match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

