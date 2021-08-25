Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:48 IST
Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring has not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.
"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_rgN9Lpy4.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Open
- Serena Williams
- American
- Grand Slam
- Williams
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Oakmont and Merion to host U.S. Opens through to 2050
U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles
Tennis-Fans barred from U.S. Open qualifying matches due to COVID-19
U.S. opens formal safety probe into Tesla Autopilot crashes
Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event with knee pain