Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring has not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_rgN9Lpy4.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

