Muskan cruises into final at Asian Junior Boxing C'ships

Junior Indian boxer Muskan continued her brilliant form and progressed into the final on the fifth day of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:52 IST
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI
Junior Indian boxer Muskan continued her brilliant form and progressed into the final on the fifth day of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai. Muskan (46kg), who hails from Haryana, blanked Yelyanur Turganova of Kazakhstan in a one-sided bout that saw the Indian boxer playing swift and smart boxing from a long range. She maintained her dominance throughout the three rounds and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

In the Bantam weight semi-final, Aarzoo (54kg) faced tough competition from Uzbekistan's Tileubergenova Guldana in an evenly contested bout. Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and continuously attacked from the beginning. The Indian pugilist gave her best but narrowly lost the bout 2-3 in an intense match. Meanwhile, Devika (50kg) and Supriya (66kg) also lost their respective semi-final bouts and had to be content with the bronze medals.

In the Junior boys' section, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) advanced into the finals after registering identical unanimous victories in their respective Last-4 bouts. On the other hand, Ankush (66kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat in his semi-final match. Having already secured themselves and the country medals, nine Indian Youth pugilists, including four women, will aim for a spot in the final as they play their semi-finals on Day 6 of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups -- junior and youth -- are playing together for the first time.

Among men, Vanshaj (64kg), Daksh (67kg), Vishal (80kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will be seen in action while Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) and Sneha (66kg) will fight in the youth women's category. (ANI)

