Left Menu

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to injury

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Wednesday pulled out of the upcoming US Open due to a torn hamstring.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:09 IST
Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to injury
Serena Williams (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Wednesday pulled out of the upcoming US Open due to a torn hamstring. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Serena wrote in an Instagram post.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon," she added. Earlier, Serena was forced to retire during her opening match of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament. The seven-time singles Wimbledon champion sustained an injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

In just the fourth game, Serena slipped on the grass and had to leave the court to receive treatment to her left ankle. She tried to carry on but retired at 3-3 after 34 minutes of play. She was leading the Belarusian by a break in the first set at 3-1, serving at 15-15, before she slipped briefly at the back of the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021