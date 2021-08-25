Left Menu

Cricket-Anderson wreaks havoc, India reeling on 56-4 at Headingley

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:46 IST
England seamer James Anderson produced a three-wicket burst to help reduce India to 56-4 at lunch on the opening day of the third test at Headingley on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss but was left to rue his decision to bat as Anderson wrecked India's top order with a superb display of seam bowling.

Opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 15 at the break, having lost Ajinkya Rahane to the final ball before the lunch break, with a huge rebuilding job ahead for the tourists. Anderson gave England a dream start, dismissing in-form opener KL Rahul in the first over.

Rahul fell caught behind for a duck, attempting a drive even before getting his eye in. Next man in Cheteshwar Pujara scored one before edging Anderson, the batsman looking in two minds about which way the ball would swing.

Anderson followed with the prize wicket of Kohli, who fell in a similar manner, and let out a roar celebrating the dismissal. Rahane made 18 runs before edging Ollie Robinson and giving Jos Buttler his fourth catch of a busy morning.

India, who lead the five-match series 1-0, fielded an unchanged squad, while England made two changes. Dawid Malan replaced out-of-form Dom Sibley, while Craig Overton was picked ahead of the uncapped Saqib Mahmood to replace injured seamer Mark Wood.

