Left Menu

Harry Kane puts rest to rumours, says he'll stay at Tottenham this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Wednesday confirmed that he will be staying with the club for the ongoing 2021-22 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:05 IST
Harry Kane puts rest to rumours, says he'll stay at Tottenham this season
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (Photo/ Harry Kane Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Wednesday confirmed that he will be staying with the club for the ongoing 2021-22 season. As a result of this confirmation, all speculations of the England captain joining Manchester City have come to an end.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS," tweeted Kane. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had said that striker Harry Kane is a thorough professional and he is sporting a smile while coming out for training sessions.

There have been constant transfer rumours regarding Kane and it is being said that he is likely to link up with Manchester City. "Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile. There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I'm just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional," Goal.com quoted Lloris is saying.

"The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate," he added. Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021