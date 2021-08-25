Left Menu

Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:52 IST
Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury. The 39-year-old, who has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th major, skipped the Olympics in Tokyo and also opted out of the Cincinnati Masters, a tune-up event to the U.S. Open.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_rgN9Lpy4. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar."

Williams is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament after reigning men's champion Dominic Thiem https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-open-champion-thiem-miss-rest-2021-season-with-wrist-injury-2021-08-18 and four-times winner Rafa Nadal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/nadal-ends-2021-season-prematurely-over-foot-issue-2021-08-20 ended their 2021 season due to injuries. Her withdrawal from the tournament casts further doubt over whether she can match Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles, as she turns 40 next month.

Williams has reached the finals in four Grand Slams since giving birth to daughter Olympia four years ago but has not triumphed in a major since picking up her 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, losing in straight sets on each occasion. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Pam Shriver said she was uncertain whether Williams could break through, given the depth of talent in women's tennis.

"Unfortunately time is really running out," said Shriver. "Since she came back from maternity leave she did get to four major finals, unfortunately was never in one of them really... She certainly had opportunities." The main draw of the U.S. Open gets underway in New York on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021