Soccer-FIFA's Infantino asks Premier League, LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers
The English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga should release players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.
The top flight leagues in England and Spain said on Tuesday they backed clubs refusing to make players available for qualifiers in countries where the players would have to quarantine on their return, particularly South America.
