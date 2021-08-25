Left Menu

RCB signs Englishman George Garton as replacement for Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League IPL 2021 season in the UAE. This will be Gartons debut season in IPL, the RCB said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE. The uncapped left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20 matches and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06. As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66. This will be Garton's debut season in IPL, the RCB said in a release. With this, the RCB team has made its fourth replacement. RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

