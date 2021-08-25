Left Menu

Urge everyone to support girls who want to enter field of sports, says Mirabai Chanu

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday said that everyone should support girls who want to enter the field of sports.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:24 IST
Urge everyone to support girls who want to enter field of sports, says Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday said that everyone should support girls who want to enter the field of sports. "When I started, I was just 14 years old, I had to go through many problems. Earlier, were not many facilities and my family had to go through a lot. I had to deal with hardships but my family fully supported me during my training days. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dream. I am happy that I could fulfil their dream. I received a lot of support from the government. I request everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports," Chanu told ANI.

"I have been lucky that my family loves sports, the support of family is really important. The government always supports us now, I hope they keep supporting us in the same manner. Players from India really work hard, if the young generation gets the desired support, they will do us proud," she added. Chanu had opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter then received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show at the Tokyo Games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had also felicitated India's first medal winner Mirabai Chanu after she landed from Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021