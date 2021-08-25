Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:28 IST
Soccer-Rangers boss Gerrard self-isolating after COVID outbreak in squad - Sky Sports

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club and will miss his side's Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert on Thursday, Sky Sports reported. Gerrard's assistant, Gary McAllister, is expected to fill in for the former England captain.

Skipper James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin are the others who have not travelled to Armenia for the second leg. Rangers won the first leg 1-0. The Scottish champions had released a statement on Tuesday confirming a number of positive COVID-19 tests at the club but did not name the players or staff who had been infected.

"Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests. Those identified as positive are now in self-isolation along with 'close contacts'," said the statement. Rangers, who have six points from their three Scottish Premiership games so far, take on Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

