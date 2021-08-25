Cricket-India collapse to 78 all out v England in Headingley test
Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Electing to bat, India collapsed to 78 all out on day one of the third test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.
Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) got into double digits for the tourists, who are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.
Advertisement
For England, James Anderson (3-6) and Craig Overton (3-14) shared six wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Headingley
- James Anderson
- Craig Overton
- Ajinkya Rahane
- England
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: James Anderson 31st five-wicket haul restricts visitors to 364
Eng vs Ind: Dawid Malan added to England men's squad for third Test at Headingley
Indian team undergoes first training session at Headingley
Cricket-Anderson wreaks havoc, India reeling on 56-4 at Headingley
Cricket-India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley test v England