Cricket-India collapse to 78 all out v England in Headingley test

Electing to bat, India collapsed to 78 all out on day one of the third test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) got into double digits for the tourists, who are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

For England, James Anderson (3-6) and Craig Overton (3-14) shared six wickets.

