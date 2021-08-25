Aaditya Thackeray becomes honorary chairman of football coaches association

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) on Wednesday said that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has joined it as an ''Honorary Chairman''.

''On behalf of the AIFC, founder-director Dinesh Nair along with ex-India footballer and Odhisa FC coach Steven Dias and Mumbai City FC grassroots development Officer Tanaz Mohammed handed over the official letter to Aaditya Thackeray,'' a media statement said. Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also heads the Mumbai Football Association (MFA).

