Left Menu

Paris St Germain reject Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe - Leonardo

Paris St Germain have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was "not sufficient". Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a 160-million-euro ($187.81-million) bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:38 IST
Paris St Germain reject Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe - Leonardo

Paris St Germain have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was "not sufficient".

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a 160-million-euro ($187.81-million) bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain. Leonardo said that PSG, who have just signed Argentina forward Lionel Messi from Barcelona, did not plan to discuss the Mbappe matter again with Real Madrid and that if Mbappe wanted to leave he would have to do so on PSG's terms.

"Kylian Mbappe feels like leaving, this seems clear to me.... Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players." Leonardo would not confirm the figure of 160 million euro but said the bid was "around that".

"We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today," he added. Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euro.

($1 = 0.8519 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021